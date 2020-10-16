MILTON-FREEWATER — The Umatilla County Republican Party is staging a Tump Back the Blue rally and parade on Saturday, Oct. 24, beginning in Milton-Freewater and proceeding through Umatilla County, ending in Umatilla.
Staging begins at 8:30 a.m. in Milton-Freewater at North Main Street and Northwest Eighth Avenue. Trump flags, hats and signs will be available for purchase. The rally begins at 10 a.m. Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and join the parade route, which will end at West Park in Umatilla.
A picnic lunch also will be available for purchase, including chicken, a side, garlic toast and a cookie for $8.50.
For more information, visit the Greater Hermiston Republican Women's Facebook page or RSVP to ghrw2020@gmail.com.
