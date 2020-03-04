PENDLETON — Angelita Sanchez of Timber Unity is the special guest for the upcoming Roundup Republican Women’s meeting.
Timber Unity is a grassroots entity with a special focus on the logging, farming ranching, trucking and the fishing industries. The group has more than 58,000 members and continues to grow.
The no-host luncheon gathering is Thursday, March 12 at 11:45 a.m. at the Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. The meal costs $11.
Organizers are expecting a large turnout. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP via rounduprw@gmail.com or 541-276-1206.
