As part of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Month, Suni Danforth, Umatilla County Republican Central Committee chairperson, presents a certificate of appreciation to Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan on Monday, May 15, 2023, for the efforts of the UCSO in keeping the community safe.
PENDLETON — In commemoration of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Month, members of the Umatilla County Republicans tipped a hat to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a press release from Kathy Wilson, of the Republican precinct committee, officers were treated to several dozen donuts and fruit platters on Monday, May 15. She said the gesture was a way to applaud UCSO personnel for their hard work in keeping the citizens of Umatilla County safe.
In addition, the group presented Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan with a certificate of appreciation. It acknowledged local law enforcement officers who risk their lives each day — dealing with everything from murder and rape to assault and the fentanyl crisis — to help keep the community safe.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.