PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Republican Party announced several upcoming events, including a pair of candidate forums.
Vance Day, a former Marion County Circuit Court judge, is the featured guest for a Lincoln Day dinner. He will speak about a project he’s involved with for the James Madison Center for Free Speech. Day is touring the state to talk about constitutional rights and principles against tyranny.
Day served as the chairman of the Oregon Republican Party 2005-09. The Oregon Supreme Court in 2018 suspended Day without pay for three years for judicial misconduct after he refused to marry same-sex couples.
The event is Monday, Feb. 21, at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. The cost is $50 per person. An early reception with Day for the Pachyderm Club is at 4:30 p.m. It costs $100, which includes dinner.
Reservations are required by Friday, Feb. 18. For more information or to RSVP, call 541-304-5477.
Also, the Republican Gubernatorial Candidates Forum, which was postponed because of weather, has been rescheduled. It is Thursday, March 24, 6 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton.
In addition, a Umatilla County Commissioner Candidates Forum is Thursday, March 31, 6 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center. Further details about both forums will be announced.
