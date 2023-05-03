HERMISTON — The Hermiston School District is hosting an event to help connect families of students with disabilities (birth through age 21) to agencies and resources within the community.
The Students with Disabilities Family Resource Fair is May 11, 6-8 p.m., at Rocky Heights Elementary School, 650 W Standard Ave. Dinner will be served free of charge. Also, door prizes will be given away.
Guests will be able to visit with area organizations and learn how to access services and resources to best meet the needs of their student(s). In addition, parents can participate in classes presented in English and Spanish by district staff. Also, children can engage in activities organized by HHS students.
Advance registration is not required. For more information, contact Maria Duron, family engagement specialist, at 541-561-4289 or maria.duron@hermistonsd.org.
