IONE — Seniors, veterans and people with disabilities are invited to a Wellness, Safety, Resource Fair.
The free event is Friday, April 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ione American Legion Hall, 325 W. Second St. Lunch will be available for purchase. Also, several raffles will be held.
Those who attend can obtain information about support and services available. Also, government and private nonprofit agencies are recruiting for in-home support services. The event is sponsored by Ione Area Seniors in partnership with Ione Community Church and Ione American Legion and Auxiliary Post #95.
For more information, contact Taranna Patton at tarannap@gmail.com or 541-571-1620. Rides are available through The Loop by calling 541-676-5667.
