PORTLAND — Registration for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) will begin Friday, April 30 at 6 a.m. and thenSmall Business Administration will begin accepting applications via the Restaurant Revitalization Award Portal at https://restaurants.sba.gov on Monday, May 3, at 9 a.m.
The American Rescue Plan Act established the RRF to provide funding to help restaurants and other eligible businesses keep their doors open. The program will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses no later than March 11, 2023.
The application portal will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted. Qualified applicants should familiarize themselves with the application process in advance to ensure a smooth and efficient application.
People can review a sample application, program guide and cross-program eligibility chart for additional information. Recent webinars posted on the SBA's YouTube channel also offer more information. Links can be found on the SBA's social media platforms. Also, the Portland SBA District Office will host informational webinars on Tuesday, May 4, at 3 p.m. and Thursday, May 6, at 9:30 a.m. To register for those, search www.eventbrite.com or contact pdxhelp@sba.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.