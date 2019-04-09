PENDLETON — A retired U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist will make a presentation at this month’s Pendleton Bird Club meeting.
Mike Gregg will discuss "Burrowing Owls in the Columbia Basin: Current Trends in Population and Conservation." The public is invited to attend Thursday at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 215 N. Main St., Pendleton. A potluck dinner is planned at 6:30 p.m. People are invited to bring a dish to share.
For more information, contact pendletonbirdclub@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.