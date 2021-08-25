HERMISTON — Applications for the Altrusa Foundation Scholarship are now available. The scholarship is an award of up to $3,500 for students gaining or upgrading job skills or re-entering the job market. It is now for graduating seniors.
Scholarships can be applied for fall/winter or spring term. Applicants must be residents of western Umatilla County or north Morrow County, but may be studying elsewhere. Scholarship funds will be deposited with the college or school to be applied toward tuition, books or lab fees.
The purpose of this scholarship is to assist students who are approximately two-thirds through a post–high school program, and are currently enrolled in the program when the scholarship is awarded. Applicants may re-apply annually.
Applicant must submit an application and detailed cover letter; applications are available online at http://bit.ly/altrusascholarship20. The cover letter must include a description of present educational situation and future goals; a statement of how applicant proposes to pay for remainder of school and living expenses, including family support, employment income, student loans and other scholarships; a brief work history; and any additional information that will enhance the application. An unofficial transcript of the applicant’s most recent grades also must be included.
Fall/winter applications for Linda Gilleese Memorial Scholarships, to be awarded for winter/spring terms, must be postmarked on or before Oct. 1, 2021. Spring applications for Dorothy Juve Memorial Scholarships, to be awarded for summer/fall terms, must be postmarked on or before March 1, 2022.
Submit an application and cover letter to Altrusa International Foundation of Hermiston OR Inc., Attention: Vocational Services, P.O. Box 794, Hermiston, OR 97838, or by email to hermistonaltrusa@gmail.com.
