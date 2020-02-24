PENDLETON — The annual Hearts in Motion provides an opportunity to see dance teams from throughout the region and beyond.
The dance competition is hosted by Rhythmic Mode, the Pendleton High School dance team. The event will also help raise money for the 2019 defending state champions.
“This is a must-see event,” said Lora Franks, assistant coach. “This is a very important fundraiser for the team because it helps fund our state activities leading up to the competition.”
Hearts in Motion is Saturday with the doors opening at 11 a.m. at Warburg Court, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. The grand march starts at 11:45 a.m. and competition begins at noon. Teams will compete for several awards.
Franks encourages people to make it for the grand march. She said it’s always a treat to see all the teams in costume on the floor at the same time.
Admission is $10 per person. Children under 5 are admitted free. A concession booth will be available for food and beverage purchases.
In addition, it was recently announced that Rhythmic Mode teammates Emily Rinehart and Collin Taber were selected as two of the eight dancers for the 5A division’s 2020 Dance Drill Coaches Association All State Team.
Open to senior dancers, participants from across the state tried out for spots during a Jan. 19 audition. To be eligible, dancers must be recommended by their coach as meeting core dance skills. The 5A classification included 31 candidates.
According to Danielle Schneider, a contributor for OSAAtoday, this year’s all state routine was choreographed by Lisa Zaragoza, the University of Oregon cheer team coach and a former Portland Trail Blazers dancer. The 2020 DDCA All State Team will perform March 20-21 during the 2020 OSAA Dance and Drill Championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
For more information about Hearts in Motion, contact Franks at lora.franks4@gmail.com or 541-377-0675.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.