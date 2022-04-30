Cast members represent Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash at various decades of their lives in “Ring of Fire,” a musical performance presented by the Elgin Opera House. The show opens Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Vert Auditorium, Pendleton. Also, a matinee and evening performance is scheduled for May 7, 2022.
PENDLETON — The story of Johnny Cash is told through music in a trio of performances presented by the Friends of the Opera House. “Ring of Fire” features 30 songs, including several Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash duets.
The opening performance is Friday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Subsequent shows are Saturday, May 7, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 for lower level, $8 for balcony or $13 per person for a group of 10 or more. There is a $2 processing fee for each ticket.
The event is an encore performance, which first took the stage at the Historic Elgin Opera House in 2016. Back by popular demand, the show features the original cast along with several new performers.
Playing Johnny Cash are actor-singers Brent Smith, Ashley O’Toole, Tucker Murphey, J.D. Kindle and Dr. Wesley Rampton as an aged Johnny. June Carter Cash is performed by Jeanette Smith, Jocelyn Berado, Staci Elguezabal and Karen Taylor. The cast also includes Misty Hines as Johnny Cash’s mother and Jordan Uhlman as a featured singer.
