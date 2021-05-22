BOARDMAN — Riverside Jr./Sr. High School will hold a Decision Day assembly for its 65 graduating seniors.
The event, Principal David Norton said, celebrates the choices the students have made for plans after graduating from Riverside High School. They began the special recognition three years ago — the 2020 event was held virtually — as a way to celebrate each student, rather than just highlighting those that are continuing to pursue athletics. Norton said they will celebrate student plans in regards to colleges or trade schools they plan to attend as well as those who are immediately entering the workforce.
“It’s nice to recognize their choices for after high school and celebrate them,” Norton said.
The parents of senior students are invited to attend Decision Day, which is Tuesday, May 25, at noon. Each student will be called up to the stage and sign a letter of intent to the college, technical school or career that they have selected. Some representatives from the industry and colleges will be on hand to make presentations to the students as well, Norton said.
For more information, contact Norton at david.norton@morrow.k12.or.us or 541-481-2525, extension 2111.
