PENDLETON — Grab your paint clothes and join the Rivoli Coalition for “Paint the Theater Day.”
People are invited to assist with the project, which is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the theater, 351 S. Main St., Pendleton. Volunteers will paint the first floor outside wall facing Main Street to match the Rivoli facade. Kirby Nagelhout Construction will also host Hard Hat Tours of the first floor building entrance area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Rivoli Coalition’s mission is to restore the historic Rivoli Theater while transforming it into a regional, contemporary performing arts and cultural center, to create a point of destination which contributes to the economic viability of the area.
The coalition is grateful for continued local, regional and statewide support. For more information, contact Andrew Picken at 503-432-5078 or info@rivolitheater.org.
