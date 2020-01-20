CONDON — Scots from throughout the region will soon gather at Condon for the annual Robert Burns Supper. The event celebrates Scotland’s national poet, Robert Burns, and the area’s Scottish roots.
In its 23rd year, the gathering is Saturday, Jan. 25 from 2-5 p.m. at the Condon Elks Lodge, 117 S. Main St. Tickets are $17 each or $30 for a couple. They can be purchased at the Condon Times-Journal office or at the door.
The celebration features the music of the Highland pipes and drums, performed by some of the region’s premier musicians; readings and recitations of Robert Burns’ most famous poetry; a meal of “haggis, neeps and tatties”; Scotch eggs, and a popular Scottish shortbread contest from which no contestant leaves without a prize.
According to Mac Stinchfield, many of the immigrants left poor economic and living conditions in their European homelands in the late 18th and early 19th centuries for more opportunities and a better life. Many from Scotland, he said, found their opportunities in the greater Condon area.
As many as five generations later, those immigrants and their rugged spirit continue to be celebrated. Stinchfield, along with his wife, Jan, have served as “chieftains” of the clan celebration for many years.
The Scottish heritage and traditions have been celebrated over the years with festive events, including the Robert Burns Supper in Condon. Scheduled to coincide with Burns’ birthday, the gathering has evolved into a celebration to honor the area’s Scottish heritage and families who came from the Old Country.
This year’s honored guests, Stinchfield said, will be the pipers and drummers who have come to Condon from throughout the region and beyond each year. They provide the music of their homeland to appreciative audiences, he said.
The event has received sponsorship over the years from the Gilliam County Cultural Coalition, the Condon Chamber of Commerce and a host of individuals and event goers, Stinchfield said. For more information, contact macandjan76@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.