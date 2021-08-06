PENDLETON — The annual Rock & Roll Camp for teens is going virtual.
Presented by Pendleton Center for the Arts, a decision was made earlier this week to hold the event online because of an uptick of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the delta variant. Families who were hesitant to have their teen attend still can register them for the Zoom Rock & Roll Camp.
The arts center has guitars, basses, ukuleles and even drum kits that can be borrowed for the week (and maybe beyond) for free. In its 16th year, the camp runs Aug. 9-13.
For detailed information, visit www.pendletonarts.org. For questions, call 541-310-7413.
