UMATILLA — Announcements on social media dating back to Oct. 19, 2022, about a three-day music festival in Umatilla recently crescendoed. Tickets for Rock the Locks Music Festival went on sale Thursday, Feb. 16. The inaugural event is Oct. 6-8 at Big River Golf Course.
Performing such hits as “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Pearl Necklace” and “Cheap Sunglasses,” ZZ Top will headline the Saturday night show. Collective Soul kicks things off as the Friday night headliner and Night Ranger wraps up the festival on Sunday. The gates open at 11 a.m. each day.
Presented by the city of Umatilla and produced by Phantizy Productions, more than 25 musical acts will perform on two stages. Other top artists include Hinder, Everclear, Winger, Geoff Tate, who rose to fame with Queensryche, and David Cook, the “American Idol” Season 7 winner. In addition, musicians with local and regional roots include RAIL, Blue Tattoo, Wade Aylett and Dallin Puzey. For the full festival lineup, search bit.ly/3YUXGfI.
Ticket options include three-day general admission for $239 or a three-day VIP ticket for $499, which includes an upfront viewing area and beverages. Single-day tickets range from $99 to $109. Children 10 and under are admitted free with an adult general admission.
Also, parking passes and camping bundles are available. With limited tent and recreational vehicle sites, people are encouraged to make reservations early.
In addition to the music, the festival features more than 30 food and merchandise vendors, a general store and beer gardens. Also, volunteers are needed before, during and after the event. An orientation session is required.
Those who volunteer for a four-hour shift will receive a one-day ticket and those volunteering for two shifts receive a three-day pass. All volunteers get a free T-shirt.
Jobs include parking/traffic flagger, ticket scanners, gate monitors, merchandise booth, garbage collection and pre-event/post-event setup and teardown.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
