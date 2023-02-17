UMATILLA — Announcements on social media dating back to Oct. 19, 2022, about a three-day music festival in Umatilla recently crescendoed. Tickets for Rock the Locks Music Festival went on sale Thursday, Feb. 16. The inaugural event is Oct. 6-8 at Big River Golf Course.

Performing such hits as “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Pearl Necklace” and “Cheap Sunglasses,” ZZ Top will headline the Saturday night show. Collective Soul kicks things off as the Friday night headliner and Night Ranger wraps up the festival on Sunday. The gates open at 11 a.m. each day.

