HERMISTON — The Department of Human Services Child Welfare program is roping in another fundraiser to help support its foster parent and child fund. Money raised will be used for Cabin Fever for Kids, a foster child/family event in February.
The unique raffle offers people an opportunity to wrangle in one of two heavy-duty spring rocking horses. Marvin Hamilton, a DHS certifier, said the spring horses were created with small children in mind. They can accommodate kids weighing between 40-110 pounds.
Brando, last year’s raffle horse, brought in nearly $900. The inaugural Cabin Fever for Kids event, held this past winter in Hermiston, drew 140 foster parents, children and volunteers. They enjoyed food, educational booths and indoor activities.
“The horse raffled off last year was such a success that we made two this year for the raffle,” Hamilton said. “The horse paid for everything for our Cabin Fever event.”
The spring horses include “Princess Unicorn Pony,” which features long flowing pink hair and golden hooves. The second is “Mini Mustang Pony,” sporting long brown hair; it’s brown and white.
Hamilton said the project was a community effort. Parts were donated from the Hermiston Goodwill store and labor was provided by Hamilton, his DHS co-worker, Jason Bremner; Bremner’s son, Gavin Payne; and Lani Hamilton and Tile Poumele, members of the Firestarter Youth Group from The County Church.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or five tickets for $20. They can be picked up at the DHS fair booth this week at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. Look for Booth 32, which is located in EOTEC’s main building. In addition, tickets can be purchased from certifiers at DHS offices in Hermiston, Pendleton and Boardman, or by calling 541-564-4484.
The raffle drawings for “Princess Unicorn Pony” and “Mini Mustang Pony” will be held after Pendleton Round-Up in mid-September. For more information, contact Hamilton at 541-564-4484 or marvin.hamilton@dhsoha.state.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.