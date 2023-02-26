MILTON-FREEWATER — Among crystals, beads and glitter on Friday evening, Feb. 24, Milton-Freewater celebrated their 73rd Annual Chamber Downtown Alliance Citizens Awards, honoring nine people, two businesses and one nonprofit.

Top honors went to Man of the Year Vern Rodighiero and Woman of the Year Tillie MakePeace.

Chamber — Erica & Tyler Carroll

Erica Carroll, left, and Tyler Carroll of Creamline Farms show the agriculturist of the year award they received Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Milton-Freewater's 73rd Annual Chamber Downtown Alliance Citizens Awards.
Chamber — Roger Lemstrom

Lemstrom
Chamber — Heather Vaughn

Vaughn
Chamber — Ethan Jones

Jones
Chamber — Norman Saager

Saager
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.