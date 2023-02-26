MILTON-FREEWATER — Among crystals, beads and glitter on Friday evening, Feb. 24, Milton-Freewater celebrated their 73rd Annual Chamber Downtown Alliance Citizens Awards, honoring nine people, two businesses and one nonprofit.
Top honors went to Man of the Year Vern Rodighiero and Woman of the Year Tillie MakePeace.
For nearly 50 years, Rodighiero has been or still is involved in many city, county and school committees and projects. He was described as someone who truly believes in Milton-Freewater; a quiet powerhouse who chooses to stay in the background and not draw attention to himself.
As a member of the M-F Water Control District Board of Directors, he was very instrumental in getting the levee repaired.
Rodighiero is an active member of the Kiwanis, Friends of the Mac-Hi FFA, the Elks, and the American Legion. He not only contributes material resources but also his time.
When accepting his award, he noted, "I'm just one on these boards. I'm glad I could help the community."
Kind, generous and compassionate were the qualities of MakePeace. As pastor of the Methodist Church, with the assistance of other local churches; she cares for the sick, the homeless and the disadvantaged.
Convincing her church to install a shower, she recruited volunteers to staff a hospitality center for the homeless and people surviving on the edge. She applied for grants and raises funds to provide financial assistance for housing, utilities, food, medical and transportation needs. MakePeace helps them get through those times with loving and strong council. She helps them find resources, work, training, and make decisions on how to make a new life.
"The person who really deserves this award is God our creator,," she said, "the holy spirit within us, and all those who have helped. We're in this together."
Business of the year was awarded to Surplus Recycling. Kenny Jenkins started building his entrepreneurial empire in his late teens, amassing an extensive inventory of commercial and noncommercial properties in Milton-Freewater. He is community minded sponsoring events, providing labor and equipment for projects and is one of the MFCDA's largest donors. Jenkins offers his properties at a low rent so others can afford to open a business. He cleans up trash, covers graffiti and cares about the future of the town.
The other honorees
•Agriculturist of the year went to Creamline Farms. Tyler and Erica Carroll transitioned their family-run dairy into a local staple. They started to bottle their own milk and make farm-stand butter.
•Roger Lemstrom of Los Rocosos Vineyard received the viticulturist of the year award.
•Educator of the year went to Heather Vaugh, who has served the special education system in Milton-Freewater for nearly two decades.
•Ethan Jones took home the recognition for youth of the year.
•Dr. Norm Saager received the award for philanthropist of the year.
•MFCDA hero went to Mark Driver, who led the organization through a rocky and uncertain time.
•Volunteer of the year went to Emily Holden.
•Mongata Winery received the honor as for the brick and mortar rehabilitation project. Owners Scott and Vickie Nokelby expanded their facility into a gorgeous tasting room, grounds and event site.
•The outstanding special project went to Milton-Freewater Rotary. The club organized groups and helped secure funds to build the splash pad.
The annual event drew a packed house at the Community Building to celebrate the hard work of volunteers who bring about positive change and keep things moving.
