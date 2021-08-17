HERMISTON — There’s still time to get your car in tip-top shape for the second annual Show & Shine car show at Rogers Toyota of Hermiston.

The event is Friday, Aug. 20, from 4-8 p.m. at the Hermiston dealership, 80364 N. Highway 395. Free registration begins at noon.

In addition to checking out all the shiny cars, the event features prize drawings and live music by the Brass Fire Band. Also, donations will be accepted for Sweet Potato's Closet.

For more information, visit www.toyotaofhermiston.com or call 541-567-6461.

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

