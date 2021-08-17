Rogers Toyota revs up with Show & Shine East Oregonian Tammy Malgesini Community Editor Author email Aug 17, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HERMISTON — There’s still time to get your car in tip-top shape for the second annual Show & Shine car show at Rogers Toyota of Hermiston.The event is Friday, Aug. 20, from 4-8 p.m. at the Hermiston dealership, 80364 N. Highway 395. Free registration begins at noon.In addition to checking out all the shiny cars, the event features prize drawings and live music by the Brass Fire Band. Also, donations will be accepted for Sweet Potato's Closet.For more information, visit www.toyotaofhermiston.com or call 541-567-6461. ———Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Car Rogers Toyota Music Shine Drawing Feature Donation Brass Fire Band Tammy Malgesini Community Editor Author email Follow Tammy Malgesini Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications
