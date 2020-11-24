MILTON-FREEWATER — An Open Oregon/Stop the Steal rolling rally will be staged on Saturday, Nov. 28, beginning at 11 a.m. at the corner of Northwest Eighth Avenue and North Main Street in Milton-Freewater. Staging begins at 10:15 a.m.
Like the Umatilla County Republican Party's Trump Back the Blue rally and parade in October, the rolling rally will proceed from Milton-Freewater through Umatilla County, ending in Umatilla at West Park.
Participants are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and join the parade at any town along the route, which includes Weston, Athena, Adams, Pendleton, Echo, Hermiston and Umatilla.
For more information, email suni.danforth@gmail.com or call 541-215-9389.
