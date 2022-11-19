STILLWATER, Okla. — Macy Rosselle, an agribusiness major from Adams, was selected as an Oklahoma State University Senior of Significance for the 2022-23 academic year by the OSU Alumni Association.
Rosselle, who graduated from Pendleton High School in 2020, was chosen as a member of the McKnight Scholars Leadership Program, a Student Success Leader for the Ferguson College of Agriculture, a member of the Student Government Association and a member of The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
The award recognizes students who have excelled in scholarship, leadership and service to campus and community, and have brought distinction to the university. A reception to recognize Rosselle and the other 49 award winners was held Nov. 9 at the school’s ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center.
Established in 1890, the school has more than 34,000 students enrolled across its five-campus system. For more information, visit www.go.okstate.edu.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.