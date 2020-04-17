PENDLETON — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pendleton Rotary Club has canceled its annual spring rose sale, the funds from which help to cover the cost of five scholarships to deserving graduating high school seniors.
Funds will still be made available through the generosity of local Rotarians and their club foundation to make this year’s scholarships available.
