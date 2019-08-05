HERMISTON — The Hermiston Rotary Club is hosting its annual Cowboy Breakfast.
The meals will be served up Thursday through Saturday mornings from 6:30-10:30 a.m. at McKenzie Park, 320 S. First St., Hermiston. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, hash browns, scrambled eggs, cantaloupe, coffee and milk. The cost is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and teens, and $4 for kids.
Proceeds from the breakfast will go to the Funland Park re-building project. For more information, contact Tammy Smith at tammy@smittysace.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.