Rohan Raath, of the Hermiston Rotary Club, mans the sausage grill on July 9, 2022, during Hermiston Spudfest. The club is moving its annual Cowboy Breakfast, Aug. 12-13, to the Hermiston Community Center.
HERMISTON — Things are sizzling as the Hermiston Rotary Club prepares for its annual cowboy breakfasts at a new venue.
A 50-plus year tradition, the hearty meals are held during the later part of Umatilla County Fair week. In the spirit of the fair theme of “Moo-ving Forward Together,” this year’s breakfasts will be at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Hot off the griddle, Rotarians will serve pancakes, sausage, eggs, hash browns and fresh fruit on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 6:30-10:30 a.m.
In addition to the air-conditioned environment, there’s another exciting change — there is no charge for the breakfast. Those in attendance are invited to make a donation. Money will go to support the Umatilla County Fair Youth Livestock Sale.
Founded in 1905, Rotary International includes men and women of all ages who use their energy and talents to improve the lives of people locally and across the globe. For more information about the local club, visit www.hermistonrotaryclub.com or search Facebook.
