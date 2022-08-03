Hermiston Rotary Club

Rohan Raath, of the Hermiston Rotary Club, mans the sausage grill on July 9, 2022, during Hermiston Spudfest. The club is moving its annual Cowboy Breakfast, Aug. 12-13, to the Hermiston Community Center.

HERMISTON — Things are sizzling as the Hermiston Rotary Club prepares for its annual cowboy breakfasts at a new venue.

A 50-plus year tradition, the hearty meals are held during the later part of Umatilla County Fair week. In the spirit of the fair theme of “Moo-ving Forward Together,” this year’s breakfasts will be at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Hot off the griddle, Rotarians will serve pancakes, sausage, eggs, hash browns and fresh fruit on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 6:30-10:30 a.m.

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

