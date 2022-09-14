PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame has selected Binita Shrestha of Hermiston as the recipient of a $2,500 college scholarship.
The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Contract Personnel Scholarship is made possible through contributions by the contract personnel of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon and the board of directors of the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame. Although unable to attend, Shrestha was recognized during the Hall of Fame’s arena presentation during the Wednesday, Sept. 14 performance of the Pendleton Round-Up.
To be eligible, applicants must have at least a 2.0 GPA and plan to attend Blue Mountain Community College during winter term. Shrestha is a second-year nursing student with a 3.51 GPA at BMCC in Pendleton. She aspires to be a geriatric nurse to work with the elderly.
According to a press release, Shrestha had a standout application. In her essay, Shrestha wrote about the significant positive impacts that both Round-Up and Happy Canyon make to the city of Pendleton as well as across the state.
Shrestha, who is originally from Nepal, moved with her husband, Dovinda, to Hermiston in 2019 when he took a position with the Oregon State University Hermiston Agriculture Research and Extension Center. They have two children, Eva, 8, and Kush, 1.
The Hall of Fame was established in 1969 with a mission to protect and promote the history and heritage of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon. It is managed by an independent board of directors.
The museum is located at 1114 S.W. Court Ave., across from the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Entry is by donation. For information about membership or making a donation, email Leslee Williams, membership director, via ruphalloffame@gmail.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.