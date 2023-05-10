Dozens of Pendleton locals turned out for the 50-year anniversary reception April 23, 2019, at the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame. The museum is hosting a free Family Day on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1114 S.W. Court Ave.
PENDLETON — Wrangle in the family and enjoy a variety of activities this weekend at the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame.
The museum is hosting Family Day on Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1114 S.W. Court Ave., adjacent to the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. Admission is free.
Children can participate in various activities, including a scavenger hunt, coloring contest and kids’ rodeo events. Hill Meat Company, Grocery Outlet and Swire Coca-Cola will offer a free hot dog lunch, while supplies last.
Founded in 1969, the Hall of Fame museum preserves the traditions and heritage of Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon. For more information, contact 541-278-0815 or visit www.rounduphalloffame.org.
