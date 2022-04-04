HELIX — The Helix Advancement Partnership Network recently received a boost from the Roundhouse Foundation.
A $20,000 grant assisted with a window replacement project at the old Helix Grade School building. The historic structure is home to Helix City Hall, the Helix Public Library and the Helix Historical Museum.
According to a press release from Cindy Wood, HAPN treasurer, the fundraising goal for the window-replacement project is about $166,005 — of that, more than $92,000 has been raised. Since forming in 2004, the nonprofit group has repaired and replaced the roof, installed new sidewalks and upgraded the furnace.
Also, after a flash flood in 2012 filled the basement and grounds with mud and water, HAPN stepped up to assist with significant restoration work to make the facility usable again. More recently, the building has passed an asbestos inspection, had a handicapped-access chairlift installed, received an upgrade to its electrical and HVAC systems, and completed renovations in the library and children’s room.
The Roundhouse Foundation’s mission is to support creative solutions to the unique challenges associated with rural culture and landscapes of the Pacific Northwest. Its vision is to create a positive impact through collaboration in communities by encouraging creative problem solving and innovative programming, to stimulate local economies.
The HAPN project also has received support from the Schwab Charitable Trust ($30,000), the Kinsman Foundation ($5,000), the Wildhorse Foundation ($20,000), and raised more than $17,000 in local support, including donations from Mike and Jill Thorne, William Dorran, Harry and Phyllis Schuening, Cliff and Judy Bracher, Janet Wood, Margaret Hale Hudemann, the Stanton family and Bob, Colleen, Jeff and Sharilyn Newtson.
HAPN is a group of volunteers whose focus is to help obtain funds to enhance local programs and services in the community. Its purpose is to preserve local history, improve the quality of life and promote the welfare of Helix residents.
For more information about HAPN or to make a donation to the old Helix Grade School renovation project, contact Wood at 541-969-7182, cindyl_wood2@msn.com or Helix Advancement Partnership Network, P.O. Box 374, Helix, OR 97835.
