UMATILLA — If the cold weather continues, Rudolph won’t be the only one with a red nose.
People are encouraged to bundle up for the third annual Rudolph Fun Run. The event starts Saturday at 9 a.m. at the McNary Fire Station, 305 Willamette Ave., Umatilla. Participants are invited to don costumes and have a good time while making donations for the Umatilla Volunteer Firefighters Association’s annual Christmas basket program.
The Umatilla High School National Honor Society is teaming up with the firefighters association to present the 5K event. To enter, adults need to bring five nonperishable food items (or cash equivalent), and for kids 10 and under, they can enter with two food items.
For more information, contact Nancy Swarat at swaratn@umatillasd.org, 541-922-6525, the fire district at 541-922-3718 or search Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.