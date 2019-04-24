PENDLETON — Volunteers are invited to assist with a cleanup effort on the Pendleton River Parkway.
Hosted by S.U.R.E. — Stewards of the Umatilla River Environment — trash bags and gloves are provided. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes and bring their own water.
The event is Saturday, May 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will gather at Stillman Park, 413 S.E. Byers Ave., for instructions before heading to designated stretches of the river. Lunch will be provided afterwards at the park.
For more information, contact Kathryn Brown at 541-278-2667 or kbbrown@eastoregonian.com.
