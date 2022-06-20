Pilot Don Gibbard walks a group of attendees through the mechanics of how an airplane works during a Young Eagles flight day Aug. 28, 2021, at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton. The 2022 program, which offers free flights to youths ages 8-17, is Saturday, June 25, 8 a.m. to noon at the airport in Pendleton.
PENDLETON — Youths ages 8-17 can enjoy the wild blue yonder during a Young Eagles program that provides free flights.
Members of Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 219 are offering children the opportunity to take a short introductory flight around the Pendleton area. Saddle Up Pendleton Young Eagles is Saturday, June 25, 8 a.m. to noon. To participate, head to the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, 5426 N.W. 56th St., Pendleton. Look for the Young Eagles signs — they will be set up in Suite 102 at the big blue hangar.
In addition, Ron Neeley, who coordinates the local Young Eagles program, said static displays will be set up in the hangar. Youths will have a chance to get close-up looks at aircraft and view other information before boarding a plane for their free flight.
“It’s just a lot of fun to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when we’re done flying,” Neeley said. “It’s just something we like to do.”
The Young Eagles program started 30 years ago with a mission of introducing and inspiring children regarding the world of aviation. During the past three decades, more than 2 million young people have soared over their cities through the Young Eagles program. Neeley, who has flown for nearly 50 years, said last year’s program provided free flights to around 70 participants.
The flights are made possible by the pilots who participate in the program, Neeley said. Each volunteers their time, use of their aircraft and fuel costs. Each Young Eagles pilot is certificated with the Federal Aviation Administration. In addition, flights are conducted according to federal regulations and no aerobatic maneuvers will be performed.
Parents are encouraged to register in advance via www.yeday.org. Limited walk-on registration will be available. For questions, call Neeley at 541-379-1295.
