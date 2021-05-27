SALEM — The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announced that Daniel Foreman of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office will graduate from the Basic Corrections class.
A ceremony will be held on Friday, June 4, at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, the event is closed to the public.
The academy oversees the training and certification of more than 40,000 city, tribal, county and state law enforcement officers, corrections officers, parole and probation officers, fire service personnel, telecommunicators, emergency medical dispatchers and private security providers. Jerry Granderson serves as the director, and Darren Bucich, fire chief of McKenzie Fire & Rescue, is the board chairman.
For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
