HERMISTON — A children's bike rodeo (bring your own bicycle) and helmet fittings, free car seat checks and installations, and educational booths are all a part of a Family Safety Awareness Event presented by Good Shepherd Health Care System.
The free family-friendly event also features a crash car display, water safety and health-related information, including nutrition, alcohol and drugs, tobacco and vaping and more. The free event is Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hospital’s Elm Avenue parking lot, just past the Hermiston Family Aquatic Center, in the 900 block of West Elm Avenue. Masks/face covering are required.
A number of community partners will be on hand to answer questions. For more information, call 541-667-3509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.