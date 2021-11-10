BOARDMAN — The SAGE Center is offering women an evening of shopping, sipping wine, visiting with friends and storewide discounts.

Ladies Night at the SAGE Store is Thursday, Nov. 18, 6-8 p.m. at 101 Olson Road, Boardman. There is no admission charge. Everyone in attendance will be entered into a gift basket drawing.

Those planning to attend are invited to come early for the Boardman Chamber of Commerce's Chamber After 5 Networking event, so stop by early for some wine and cheese and networking.

For more information, call 541-481-7243 or visit www.visitsage.com.

