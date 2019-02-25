BOARDMAN — Employers who are actively hiring will be on hand during the Agriculture Energy & Processing Job Fair.
The event is Wednesday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. People can learn about local career opportunities and identify education and training for high demand positions.
People can meet with employers at the SAGE Center and colleges at BMCC Workforce Training Center, 251 Olson Road.
For more information, call 541-481-7243.
