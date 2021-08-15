BOARDMAN — The SAGE Center in Boardman urges people to “save the date” for the Morrow County Harvest Festival. In its eighth year, the event will be held exclusively outdoors on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The festival will feature a variety of vendors with high-quality, regionally produced agricultural goods and handmade artisan crafts. In addition, Threemile Canyon Farms will provide an opportunity for attendees to “fill-a-bag” full of locally grown produce with “Harvest Bounty for Youth in Agriculture.”
Many other fun activities are planned during the event. For more information, visit www.visitsage.com or call 541-481-7243. As the event gets closer, further details will be printed in the East Oregonian.
