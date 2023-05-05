Children participate in a drawing exercise during SAGE Saturday on Jan. 7, 2023, at the SAGE Center, Boardman. The interactive visitor’s center will host special activities to celebrate its 10th anniversary May 15-20, including crafts and sensory play during SAGE Saturday on May 20, 2023.
Makenzie Karl ropes a plastic steer on Oct. 2, 2021, during the annual Morrow County Harvest Festival at the SAGE Center, Boardman. The center will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a variety of activities May 15-20, 2023.
Sharon Stockman observes the corn planting simulator on May 11, 2018, at the SAGE Center in Boardman. The center, which features interactive displays that showcase the area’s agriculture and technology industries, will celebrate its 10th anniversary on May 15-20, 2023.
BOARDMAN — The SAGE Center is preparing to harvest a celebration in recognition of its 10-year anniversary.
“We’re really excited just want to celebrate with the community,” Brooke Kaschmitter, the center’s STEAM education advisor, said. “We support our community as a local gathering place for people to come and enjoy different activities and events.”
Developed by the Port of Morrow, the SAGE Center — Sustainable AGriculture & Energy — opened its doors in May 2013. The interactive museum provides visitors with a unique opportunity to learn about the region.
“It’s not often that you see a museum that focuses on sustainable agriculture and energy,” Kaschmitter said. “It shows our history in Morrow County, how we’ve grown and how we feed the world.”
The public is invited to the weeklong celebration on May 15-20. Regular hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 101 Olson Road, Boardman. However, there will be Friday evening and Saturday activities during the celebration. In addition to the special events, visitors have a chance to win door prizes and raffle items.
Also, the museum store showcases local products and the creations of artisans from the region. And during the weeklong anniversary celebration, visitors receive a 10% discount on purchases.
The center features interactive displays, including a corn planting simulator, a processing sculpture that shows how potatoes go from farm to table and a virtual hot air balloon ride that showcases all of Morrow County. It also houses a theater and museum store, which features local artisans and products.
And it’s not just locals that enjoy the facility. The SAGE Center has consistently appeared on Oregon Business magazine’s top 100 best fan-favorite destinations in Oregon. Other than the inaugural year in 2017 and during the pandemic years in 2021 and 2022 when a list wasn’t produced — it has claimed a spot: 2018 (53), 2019 (86), 2020 (28) and 2023 (66).
“This is a wonderful achievement for the SAGE Center. It means our guests continue to enjoy their experience,” SAGE Center Manager Torrie Griggs said is September 2021. “It is a great opportunity to gain valuable exposure across the state of Oregon and beyond.”
Regular admission is $5/adults, $3/students and seniors, and free/military and children under 5. For more information, call 541-481-7243 or visit www.visitsage.com.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
