BOARDMAN — The inspiring story about a 1987 state championship cross-country team from a Southern California town is featured during the February Movie Event in Boardman.
The screenings of “McFarland USA” are Friday at 7:15 p.m. and Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road. The cost is $4 per person and includes free popcorn. Also, members of the Riverside Jr./Sr. High School track program will offer concessions with cash purchases.
People are encouraged to see the film as a lead-in to an upcoming meet and greet with two of the Diaz brothers. Referring to Jim White as a second dad, David, Damacio and Danny Diaz said their coach was part of “the village” that helped raise them. The three brothers, along with their other four siblings, all ran under White and each went on to college.
After initially winning the state cross-country championship in 1987, White went on to lead McFarland High School to eight more state titles, including five years in a row from 1992-96 and from 1999-2001. He retired in 2003.
For more information about SAGE Center events, contact 541-481-7243, sagecenter@portofmorrow.com or visit www.visitsage.com. For more about the film, go to www.movies.disney.com/mcfarland-usa.
