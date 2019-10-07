BOARDMAN — Kids and their families can create a creepy witch’s cauldron or festive sugar skull magnet this weekend at the SAGE Center.
The free activity takes place during SAGE Saturday, while supplies last. Port View Apartments is “taking” over the event this weekend. The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The SAGE Center is located at 101 Olson Road, Boardman. In addition, admission is free to the visitor’s center all day long until 5 p.m.
For more information, contact 541-481-7243, sagecenter@portofmorrow.com or visit www.visitsage.com.
