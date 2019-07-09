BOARDMAN — Kids are invited to create their own balloon-powered car during SAGE Saturday.
The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, Boardman. The free activity is available while supplies last. Also, participants are encouraged to tour the museum exhibits. And admission is free.
The SAGE — Sustainable AGriculture and Energy — Center is an interactive visitor’s center. It provides information about technology within the Port of Morrow and beyond. There’s also a museum store, which includes Tillamook ice cream sold by the scoop.
Center hours are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors/students and free for children under 5, active military personnel and veterans. There is a $20 maximum for a family. For more information, call 541-481-7243 or visit www.visitsage.com.
