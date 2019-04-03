BOARDMAN — Free admission is available during an upcoming SAGE Saturday event.
The SAGE Center — Sustainable Agriculture and Energy — is an interactive visitor’s center developed by the Port of Morrow. It’s located at 101 Olson Road. The upcoming free admission day is Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition, a special kids activity features kite-making while supplies last from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The SAGE Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 541-481-7243 or visit www.visitsage.com.
