Sydney Word, 10, serves the table with her mother, Amy Word, on Nov. 24, 2022, for the Thanksgiving meal service at the Salvation Army in Pendleton. The Pendleton Corps is hosting an open house and community barbecue on Friday, May 19, 2023, as part of National Salvation Army Week.
PENDLETON — An open house and barbecue are planned as part of National Salvation Army Week in Pendleton.
The public is invited to enjoy a free barbecue lunch on Friday, May 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Community Center, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. In addition, youths are encouraged to return for Teen Gym Night, also on Friday, from 5-7 p.m.
And a customer appreciation sale at the Salvation Army Thrift Store offers 50% off on Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1805 S.W. Court Ave.
According to a press release from Maj. DeWayne Halstad, the Salvation Army has served Umatilla County for 133 years. For more information, search bit.ly/3nY8IEb or call 541-276-3369.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
