Sydney Word, 10, serves the table with her mother, Amy Word, on Nov. 24, 2022, for the Thanksgiving meal service at the Salvation Army in Pendleton. The Pendleton Corps is hosting an open house and community barbecue on Friday, May 19, 2023, as part of National Salvation Army Week.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — An open house and barbecue are planned as part of National Salvation Army Week in Pendleton.

The public is invited to enjoy a free barbecue lunch on Friday, May 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Community Center, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. In addition, youths are encouraged to return for Teen Gym Night, also on Friday, from 5-7 p.m.

