PENDLETON — Women looking for an evening of painting and fellowship are invited to register for Women's Paint Night at the Pendleton Salvation Army, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m., and is hosted by the Salvation Army Women's Ministries group.
The painting session will be led by Brigette Phillips of Mindful Art, based in the Tri-Cities, Washington. She will guide participants through the creation of a masterpiece each can be proud of, regardless of skill level. Tables and seating will be spaced to allow for social distancing, and masks will be required, unless a person is medically exempt.
Cost is $25 per person, and the class is limited to 25 people. Due to the changing situation with COVID-19 regulations, advance payment is not required in case the class has to be canceled. Participants can pay at the door, but pre-registration is required to ensure enough capacity and supplies.
To attend, or for more information, call Major Toni Halstad at 541-276-3369 or email toni.halstad@usw.salvationarmy.org.
