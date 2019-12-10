Fashion Santa

Santa Claus gives a candy cane to a young girl during the 2018 holiday season at Fun Fashions Boutique. Kids are invited to receive a goody bag from the jolly ol’ elf Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the Stanfield shop.

 Contributed photo

STANFIELD — Fun Fashions Boutique has been on Santa’s “nice list” for five years in a row.

The jolly ol’ elf is making his fifth annual holiday stop at the shop Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at 165 W. Coe Ave. Kids are encouraged to grab their Christmas wish list, visit with Santa and receive a free goody bag. Also, parents are welcome to bring their cameras to snap a few photos.

Owner Kathy Baker is extending an open invitation to the community to stop in and visit with St. Nick. For more information, call 541-571-6388 or search Facebook.

