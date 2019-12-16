PENDLETON — A special session at the Pendleton Ice Rink features the jolly ol’ elf, himself.
Skate with Santa is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the rink, which is located at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. There is no admission charge — also skates are provided. Children 10 and under must be supervised by a parent.
“It’s a great way to kick off the winter break,” said Kaley Cope, communications coordinator for Pendleton Parks & Recreation.
In addition to free ice skating, the event features opportunities to get some candid photos with Santa Claus. A bonfire will be lit to help people stay warm and cozy while watching skaters. Also, hot drinks will be available for purchase at the concessions stand.
Cope encourages people to come out and enjoy the ice skating season. The ice rink is open weekdays from 3-6 p.m. and weekends from noon to 8 p.m. Also, during the school’s winter break, the rink will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m. The rink will be closed on Christmas Day.
Currently, Christmas lights are strung around the ice skating rink. Cope urges people to come out and enjoy the ice skating rink while it’s in season.
“It’s a great way to be active and enjoy doing something you only get to do in the winter,” Cope said. “It’s a festive way to enjoy winter.”
The regular fee is $2.50 for those that have their own skates or $3.50 with skate rental. Also, a family time is available Saturdays between 5:30-8 p.m., offering admission, skate rentals and a hot drink for a family of five for $15. And, drop-in skate lessons are available for $10 at noon on Dec. 21, 28 and Jan. 4, 11. The 30-minute sessions provide assistance on fundamentals to help people with ice skating basics.
Another upcoming free event is planned Monday, Jan. 20. The Ice Carnival, which runs from noon to 3 p.m., features games and prizes. It’s scheduled during Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
For more information, call 541-276-1800 or search www.pendletonparksandrec.com.
