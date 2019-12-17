HERMISTON — A drop-in activity at the Hermiston Public Library offers sweet success to those that participate.
Santa Claus is swinging by the library to hide candy canes — but don’t fret, he is leaving clues to their whereabouts. Be sure to stop by the library Monday, Dec. 23 between 1-3 p.m. to find the clues to the candy canes. The library is located at 235 E. Gladys Ave.
For more information, call 541-567-2882 or visit www.hermistonlibrary.us.
