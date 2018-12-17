Santa Claus is making a special stop in Hermiston this weekend prior to hitching up his reindeer to deliver packages on Christmas Eve.
The annual Pancakes with Santa will feature a breakfast of flapjacks and sausage. Kids will have a chance to be creative and enjoy a tasty breakfast as a variety of toppings will be available. Sponsored by Rogers Toyota of Hermiston and Hermiston Parks & Recreation, tickets must be purchased in advance to attend.
The event is Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. Ho ho ho, Santa’s hungry and so are families in Hermiston — only a few tickets remain. The cost is $10 for ages 16 and older, $8 for children 2-15 or $30 for a family of four ($5 each for extra children). Tickets will not be sold at the door.
In addition to the breakfast, the event features craft activities and photos with Santa Claus.
For more information or to buy tickets, call Hermiston Parks & Recreation at 541-667-5018 or stop by their office at the community center.
