Breakfast with Santa 3
Madalyn Hutchison greets Santa Claus on Dec. 18, 2021, during Breakfast with Santa at the Pendleton Recreation Center. The 2022 event, which features photo ops and flapjacks, is Saturday, Dec. 10, 8-11 a.m.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Serving as St. Nick’s elves, members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Let’er Buck Post No. 922 will serve up flapjacks and fun during Breakfast with Santa.

Coordinated by Pendleton Parks and Recreation, the event is Saturday, Dec. 10, 8-11 a.m. at the Pendleton Recreation Center, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. Known for their pancake-flipping abilities, VFW members will man the griddle. The menu also features ham and eggs.

