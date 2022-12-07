Madalyn Hutchison greets Santa Claus on Dec. 18, 2021, during Breakfast with Santa at the Pendleton Recreation Center. The 2022 event, which features photo ops and flapjacks, is Saturday, Dec. 10, 8-11 a.m.
PENDLETON — Serving as St. Nick’s elves, members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Let’er Buck Post No. 922 will serve up flapjacks and fun during Breakfast with Santa.
Coordinated by Pendleton Parks and Recreation, the event is Saturday, Dec. 10, 8-11 a.m. at the Pendleton Recreation Center, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. Known for their pancake-flipping abilities, VFW members will man the griddle. The menu also features ham and eggs.
The cost is $5 per person. The popular holiday event helps raise money for scholarships for children and youths in need to participate in community programs. Also, bring your best smiles, as Santa will be available for photo ops.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3HdxLu5. For questions, call 541-276-8100.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
