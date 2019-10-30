STANFIELD — The regular monthly breakfast of the Stanfield Community Center is this weekend.
With an à la carte menu, people can pick and choose what they would like to eat. Rose Emerson said the average cost for a breakfast meal is $6.50.
The event is Saturday from 7-10 a.m. at 225 W. Roosevelt, Stanfield. For more information, contact Emerson at remerson1206@gmail.com or call the center at 541-449-1332.
