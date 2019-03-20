PENDLETON — People are invited to dig in and learn about hydroponic planting systems during a Saturday presentation at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Participants will learn how to grow plants without the help of soil or sun. “Big Leafy Greens: Hydroponics with Richard B.” is Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The arts center is located at 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. The cost is $45 for members or $50 for non-members.
A master gardener, Richard Bertram will share about the planting system that can be utilized year-round and in limited space.
For more information, call the arts center at 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
