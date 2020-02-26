PENDLETON — Jordan D. Schnitzer refers to Kara Walker as one of the preeminent artists working today.
“When I first saw her work, I was grabbed by the power, the passion and the pain of both the themes that were presented and the depth of the artist baring her soul,” Schnitzer said. “Few artists today do a better job of forcing the viewers to deal with stereotypes, gender, and race. Her art needs to be seen and the themes need to be examined.”
With the help of Schnitzer and the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, an exhibit featuring Walker’s works opens Thursday, March 5 at Pendleton Center for the Arts. A public reception will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at 214 N. Main St., Pendleton.
Kara Walker was born in Stockton, California, in 1969. At age 13, she moved with her family to Stone Mountain, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.
Moving at an impressionable age from a multi-cultural California environment to a small Georgia town where they still held Klu Klux Klan rallies had a profound impact on Walker. In graduate school, she began exploring the history of American slavery and racism through silhouettes of exaggerated characteristics of persistent racial and gender stereotypes. She has since gone on to explore these themes in mediums as diverse as glass, metal and even sugar.
In 2014, her 40-foot tall sugar-covered sculpture “A Subtlety,” designed as a tribute to the African American women involved in the 19th century sugar trade, drew more than 130,000 visitors.
Walker received a bachelor’s degree from the Atlanta College of Art in 1991 and a master’s at the Rhode Island School of Design in 1994. Walker received a MacArthur fellowship, commonly referred to as the “Genius Grant,” in 1997 — she was only 28 at the time and one of the youngest people ever recognized with the award. In 2007, Walker was listed among Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Artists and Entertainers in the World, and in 2012 she was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Letters.
The Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation has been collaborating with museums to exhibit and lend prints since 1997. The expansive collection features work from the 1960s to the 21st century and includes more than 8,000 works on paper by more than 250 artists.
The collaboration with Pendleton Center for the Arts is built on Schnitzer’s passion for making great art accessible and a deep affection for the Pendleton community. He has been a major sponsor of the Pendleton Round-Up and has also funded a college scholarship program for the Round-Up court and the Happy Canyon princesses.
While none of the works chosen for the exhibit are explicit, signage in the gallery invites parents to preview works before bringing children into the space. Outreach activities will be geared to high school and college students and interactive displays will allow gallery visitors to link their personal devices to videos and more information.
The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The exhibit is on view through Saturday, April 25. Group tours, gallery presentations and after-hours access are available by emailing director@pendletonarts.org. For more information, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
